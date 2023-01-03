Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Nordea Investment Management AB’s 3rd Largest Position

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,830.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,633,495 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,605,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 110.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $94,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 244,364 shares valued at $14,223,130. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

