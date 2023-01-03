Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,017.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,590 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1,876.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,817,000 after buying an additional 6,807,300 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in Alphabet by 95,776.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 5,494,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Alphabet by 1,708.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,682,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $447,883,000 after buying an additional 4,423,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.03.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 244,364 shares worth $14,223,130. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

