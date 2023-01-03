Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $6.49 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.7% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.5% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.1% in the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

CVX opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.50. The company has a market capitalization of $347.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

