Alphastar Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.0% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

