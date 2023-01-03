Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 1,309 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

