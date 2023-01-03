Alphastar Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.7% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $117.13 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $347.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.