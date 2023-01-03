Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ DOX opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $72.63 and a 12 month high of $91.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day moving average of $84.74.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amdocs by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Amdocs by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Amdocs by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Amdocs by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amdocs to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

