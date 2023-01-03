AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in AMETEK by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,862,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMETEK Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AME. Mizuho raised their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

AMETEK stock opened at $139.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $147.78. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.13.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

