Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Pfizer by 14.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 69.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 40,817 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 64,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

