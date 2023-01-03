Amica Retiree Medical Trust Acquires 1,483 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.6% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.7 %

PG opened at $151.56 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

