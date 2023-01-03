Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 84.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Analog Devices by 92.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 30.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,127. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $164.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

