APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Buys Shares of 1,220 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Home Depot by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $7,075,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Price Performance

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $417.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $312.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

