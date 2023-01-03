Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stake Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,395.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insider Activity

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APO opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $74.44.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 64.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

