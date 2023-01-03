Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Procyon Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.1% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 36,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.4% during the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.4% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 177,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 17,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 503,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,552 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,123 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $129.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.77. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.87 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

