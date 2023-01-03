Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 31.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 8,053 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,552 shares of company stock worth $31,645,123 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

AAPL opened at $129.93 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.87 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

