Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Trading Up 0.2 %

AAPL stock opened at $129.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.77. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.87 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,552 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,123 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

