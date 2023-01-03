Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Actiam N.V.

Actiam N.V. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,019,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 33.6% of Actiam N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Actiam N.V.’s holdings in Apple were worth $279,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,552 shares of company stock worth $31,645,123. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $129.93 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.87 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

