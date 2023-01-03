Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,806.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,378 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,191,787,000 after acquiring an additional 157,098 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,012,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,776,073,000 after acquiring an additional 252,657 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,858.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,300 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 244,364 shares valued at $14,223,130. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

