Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 23,925 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,859.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,925 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 62.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 34.8% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $639,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 244,364 shares worth $14,223,130. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average of $103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.