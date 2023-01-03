Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,623.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Citigroup cut their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.85.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 4,525 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $520,420.25. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 130,215 shares in the company, valued at $14,976,027.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,738 shares of company stock worth $44,332,666. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $128.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.97. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $388.87.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

