Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $128.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.58 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $388.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $225,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,808,009.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at $122,982,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,738 shares of company stock worth $44,332,666. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.