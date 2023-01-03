AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 223.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 174.8% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in AutoNation by 5.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth $1,049,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in AutoNation by 202.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE AN opened at $107.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.96. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $17,913,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,239,495 shares in the company, valued at $638,674,708.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $17,913,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,239,495 shares in the company, valued at $638,674,708.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $5,075,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,714,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,588,387.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 593,329 shares of company stock worth $63,444,075 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

