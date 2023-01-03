Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Update

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ATXI stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.59. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79.
Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain.
