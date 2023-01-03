Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Update

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

ATXI stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.59. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATXI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $362,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.