Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Acquires 30,343 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,343 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,017.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 539,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,559,000 after purchasing an additional 513,590 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,796.9% in the third quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 213,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after acquiring an additional 202,245 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,000.4% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,913.6% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after acquiring an additional 205,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5,755.8% in the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 244,364 shares valued at $14,223,130. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average of $103.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

