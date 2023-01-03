Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,997,300 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 3,446,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29,973.0 days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71.
