Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,997,300 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 3,446,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29,973.0 days.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services primarily in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

