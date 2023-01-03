Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,324,300 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the November 30th total of 2,528,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 393.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BNDSF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.06) to €1.10 ($1.17) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €1.04 ($1.11) to €1.10 ($1.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.06) to €1.05 ($1.12) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Banco de Sabadell to €0.85 ($0.90) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.96) to €0.95 ($1.01) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco de Sabadell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.93.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

