Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance
Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $10.32.
About Bank Hapoalim B.M.
