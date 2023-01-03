Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Short Interest Up 15.0% in December

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,359,300 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 1,182,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.3 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRIF opened at 9.21 on Tuesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of 5.33 and a twelve month high of 9.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of Ireland Group from €7.60 ($8.09) to €9.70 ($10.32) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

