Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,881 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMO. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average is $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

