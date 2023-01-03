Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 533,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,485 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.2% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Apple were worth $73,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Actiam N.V. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Actiam N.V. now owns 2,019,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $279,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 19,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 36,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,552 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,123. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

AAPL opened at $129.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.53 and a 200 day moving average of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.87 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

