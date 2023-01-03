Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $254.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.