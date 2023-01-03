Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bellway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,660 ($32.05) to GBX 2,640 ($31.81) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of BLWYF stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Bellway has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

