Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,424,400 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 3,074,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BXRBF opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

