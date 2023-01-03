BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,669 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $160.32.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

