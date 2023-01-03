Berkshire Money Management Inc. Buys 1,009 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

