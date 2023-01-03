Berkshire Money Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

