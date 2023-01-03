Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Approximately 20.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 325,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $261.45 million for the quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Big 5 Sporting Goods

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $179,616.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $40,131.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $169,157. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 42.4% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

