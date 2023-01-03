Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Cut by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $276.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.66 and its 200-day moving average is $244.49. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

