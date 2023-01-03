Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Bion Environmental Technologies Trading Up 12.1 %

BNET opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Bion Environmental Technologies has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, that remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water.

