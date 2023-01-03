Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Up 12.7% in December

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the November 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLKLF has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.