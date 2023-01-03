Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $820,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 155.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.0% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Tesla by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,648,999,000 after purchasing an additional 308,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,388,761,000 after purchasing an additional 197,467 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.30.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $123.18 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.24 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

