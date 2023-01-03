Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BOLIF opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

