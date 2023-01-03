Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BOLIF opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $35.99.
About Boliden AB (publ)
