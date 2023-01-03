Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Short Interest Up 18.3% in December

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 782,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 661,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,117.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRLXF shares. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Boralex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday.

Boralex Price Performance

Boralex stock opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. Boralex has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

See Also

