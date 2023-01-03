Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,451 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $47,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock opened at $67.58 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.43 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

