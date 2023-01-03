Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,878.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,402,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,331,240 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $134,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,926.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 144,667 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3,130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 34,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 33,313 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,896.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,930.3% in the 3rd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 113,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 108,040 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 244,364 shares valued at $14,223,130. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day moving average of $104.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.