Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

