Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,765 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE XOM opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

