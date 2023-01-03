British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,700 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 263,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
British Land Stock Performance
Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95.
British Land Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0968 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on British Land (BTLCY)
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
- Should You Store Your Capital in Pure Storage Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.