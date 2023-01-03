British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,700 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 263,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

British Land Stock Performance

Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95.

Get British Land alerts:

British Land Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0968 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About British Land

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BTLCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on British Land from GBX 530 ($6.39) to GBX 505 ($6.08) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Panmure Gordon upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. AlphaValue lowered British Land to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Liberum Capital lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on British Land from GBX 330 ($3.98) to GBX 345 ($4.16) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.50.

(Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.