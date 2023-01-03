Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 1,496,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,600.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BVRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas from €24.00 ($25.53) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €23.50 ($25.00) to €24.00 ($25.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bureau Veritas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $33.60.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

See Also

