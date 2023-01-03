Busey Wealth Management Buys 2,109 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

